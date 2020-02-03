Ohio CAT alleges Columbia Gas, others owe more than $2 million for construction equipment

MARTINSVILLE – Ohio CAT alleges it is owed more than $2 million for construction equipment it provided to Welded Construction for work on land owned by Columbia Gas and TransCanada.

Ohio Machinery Co., doing business as Ohio CAT, filed a complaint in Wetzel Circuit Court against Welded Construction LP, Columbia Gas Transmission LLC and TransCanada USA Services Inc. alleging breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

According to the complaint, Welded contracted with Ohio CAT for construction equipment to be used on an easement and right way agreements project on tracts of land owned by Columbia Gas, which was acquired by TransCanada in 2016.

Ohio CAT alleges the defendants have failed to pay the entire invoice of $2.5 million plus interest that is owed for the equipment and filed a mechanic's lien on June 11, 2019.

Ohio CAT seeks monetary relief of $2.5 million plus attorneys' fees and interest and all other proper relief. It is represented by D. Luke Thomas and Briana Breault of Jackson Kelly PLLC in Bridgeport.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Jeffrey Cramer.

Wetzel Circuit Court case number 19-C-81