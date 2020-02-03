West Virginia Record

February 3, 2020

Insurance Commissioner claims The Carpet Center failed to maintain workers' compensation insurance

State Court

By Marian Johns | Feb 3, 2020

CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner is asking a court to enjoin a carpeting business from doing business in the state due to not having workers' compensation insurance. 

The state of West Virginia ex rel., WVOIC filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Robert Travinski, doing business as The Carpet Center, alleging violation of West Virginia workers' compensation laws.

The WVOIC alleges in its complaint that The Carpet Center has failed to obtain and/or maintain workers' compensation insurance. It claims The Carpet Center has been placed on the state's private market default list requiring the defendants to pay penalties and restricts them from operating a business in the state. 

The WVOIC seeks to have the court enjoin The Carpet Center from continuing to do business in West Virginia and all other proper relief. It is represented by Travis Ellision III of the Legal Services Division in Charleston. 

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1194

