State alleges Cardinal Psychological Services failed to provide workers' comp

CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner claims Cardinal Psychological Services and its manager have failed to provide the required workers' compensation insurance for its employees.

The state of West Virginia ex rel the WVOIC filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Cardinal Psychological Services LLC and L. Andrew Steward Jr. alleging violation of West Virginia workers' compensation related laws.

The WVOIC claims that Cardinal and Steward, its manager, have failed to maintain the required workers' compensation insurance coverage for its employees. The WVOIC has placed Cardinal and Steward on its private market default list and is requiring penalties.

The WVOIC seeks to have the court enjoin the defendants from doing business in the state. It is represented by Travis Ellison III of the Legal Services Division in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1192