Woman whose vocal cords were damaged during surgery while in custody alleges negligence

CHARLESTON – A Virginia woman who underwent a thyroidectomy while in the custody of the West Virginia Department of Corrections and suffered damaged to her vocal cords has filed a suit against the physician who performed the surgery and others.

Judith Cayton filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Karim Katrib M.D., Thomas Memorial Hospital Inc., Wexford Health Services Inc. and the West Virginia Division of Corrections alleging medical negligence.

The suit states while in the custody of the West Virginia Division of Corrections, Cayton underwent a thyroidectomy in 2017 performed by Katrib at Thomas Memorial. She alleges that after her surgery, she began to experience shortness of breath and hoarseness due to her vocal cords being injured during the surgery. Cayton claims her symptoms went undiagnosed and untreated, which resulted in a permanent tracheostomy.

Cayton seeks monetary relief, a trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. She is represented by Richard D. Lindsay of Tabor Lindsay & Associates in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Tod Kaufman.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1191