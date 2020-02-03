Murray Maple Eagle Coal faces suit from supplier alleging it owes more than $12,000

CHARLESTON – A West Virginia mining company is facing a suit from a Cross Lanes supplier over allegations it is in default more than $12,000.

Tea Lime Co. filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Murray Maple Eagle Coal LLC.

According to the complaint, Tea Lime delivered mining supplies to Murray Maple in September of 2019. Tea Lime claims Murray Maple incurred a bill for $22,322.86 invoice for the supplies of which it has only paid $9,453.97. Tea Lime alleges it is still owed a balance of $12,778.89.

Tea Lime seeks monetary relief of $12,778.89, interest and all other just relief. It is represented by Andrew Nason of Pepper & Nason in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1190