Friday, February 7, 2020

West Virginia Insurance Commissioner claims Silevermine Logging lacks workers' comp insurance

State Court

By Marian Johns | Feb 7, 2020

CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner is seeking to prohibit Silvermine Logging from doing business in the state until it obtains workers' compensation coverage for its employees. 

The state of West Virginia ex rel. the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Alannah Parson, doing business as Silvermine Logging LLC, and Alannah Parsons, owner of Silvermine Logging LLC, alleging violation of West Virginia law. 

The Insurance Commissioner's Office claims Silvermine has failed to obtain and/or maintain the required workers' compensation insurance coverage for its employees. 

The Insurance Commissioner seeks to enjoin the defendants from doing business in the state until all fines and penalties are satisfied and they obtain coverage. It is represented by Travis Ellison III of the Legal Services Division in Charleston.  

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Carrie Webster.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1188

