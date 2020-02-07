Woman sues Huntington Bank over deceased father's $50,000 certificate of deposit

CHARLESTON – A woman is suing Huntington Bank of West Virginia over allegations it is refusing to honor her deceased father's certificate of deposit (CD).

Angela Bukovinsky, as administrator of the estate of Riley Romeo, filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Huntington Bank of West Virginia and others alleging breach of contract and violation of West Virginia law.

Bukovinsky's father, Riley Romeo, died on Feb. 17, 1992. Romeo had purchased a CD in the amount of $50,400 from the National Bank of Commerce, now owned by Huntington Bank, on Aug. 3, 1981. Bukovinsky alleges she discovered the CD while cleaning out her parent's house. She alleges she has no record of the presentation and payment of the CD by her father and Huntington claims that there is no record of the CD being presented or cashed. The suit states the bank referred Bukovinsky to the State Treasurer's Office for unclaimed property, but it has no record of the CD.

The plaintiff alleges the defendants have breached their contract by refusing to honor the CD.

Bukovinsky seeks actual, consequential and punitive damages, a trial by jury and all other just relief. She is represented by Shannon Bland of Bland & Bland in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Carrie Webster.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1187