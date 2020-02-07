Woman injured at Weirton Medical Center alleges water, wet rug caused fall

NEW CUMBERLAND – A Weirton woman alleges the negligence of Weirton Medical Center caused her to fall while inside the building.

Pearl Harris filed a complaint in Hancock Circuit Court against Weirton Medical Center Inc. and Weirton Medical Building Association alleging negligence.

The suit states Harris was at the Weirton Medical Building on the morning of Dec. 11, 2017, for a doctor's visit. She alleges that while walking to the elevator, she suddenly encountered "a dangerous, defective, hazardous and unsafe condition" she refers to as a "water and a wet rug."

Harris alleges she fell, hitting her head and shoulder and claims she sustained a concussion, facial cuts and bruising, neck and spine fractures and other injuries.

Harris seeks judgment against the defendants, a trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. She is represented by Kevin Burger of Friday & Cox LLC in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Jason Cuomo.

Hancock Circuit Court case number 19-C-117