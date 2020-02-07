Jackie Withrow Hospital resident alleges staff failed to recognize brain injury after assault

BECKLEY – Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley is facing a suit filed by a resident who claims he suffered a brain injury after being assaulted by another resident.

Ronald O'Dell filed a complaint in Raleigh Circuit Court against Jackie Withrow Hospital, West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources and others alleging negligence and medical malpractice.

O'Dell was a resident at Jackie Withrow Hospital and alleges that on Nov. 5, 2018, he was assaulted by another resident. O'Dell claims he showed clinical signs and symptoms of a brain injury after the alleged assault and that the defendants' staff failed to recognize his injuries and transfer him to the emergency department for treatment.

O'Dell seeks compensatory and/or actual damages, a trial by jury and all other just relief. He is represented by Michael Fuller Jr. of McHugh Fuller Law Group PLLC in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Andrew Dimlich.

Raleigh Circuit Court case number 19-C-515-D