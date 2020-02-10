Woman claims OB-GYN's negligent care lead to the stillborn delivery of one of her twins

PRINCETON – A Mercer County woman is suing a Bluefield OB-GYN alleging his negligent care during her pregnancy resulted in her having an emergency cesarean section and the stillborn delivery of one of her twins.

Kelly Belt, individually and as administratrix and personal representative of the estate of Karsyn Belt, filed a complaint in Mercer Circuit Court against Dr. Robert Edwards III and Robert W. Edwards III M.D., Inc. alleging negligence and liability.

The suit states Belt began seeing Edwards when she was 10 weeks pregnant with twins on April 27, 2017. According to the suit, her twins were dichorionic diamniotic in breech position at 26 weeks. The suit states in October 2017, she was 33 weeks pregnant and went to the Bluefield Regional Medical Center because of spontaneous rupture of membranes, which Edwards confirmed. She was transferred to another hospital but a doctor there could not confirm preterm, premature rupture of membranes. She was later discharged and instructed to follow up with Edwards.

She alleges that Edwards failed to monitor and promptly treat the complications of her pregnancy, including her preeclampsia, that resulted in an emergency cesarean section on Oct. 23, 2017, and one of her twins, Karsyn, being delivered stillborn.

Belt seeks judgment against the defendants, a trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. She is represented by Eric Buckner of Katz Kantor Stonestreet & Buckner PLLC in Princeton and Mark Staun of The Hartley Law Group PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge William J. Sadler.

Mercer Circuit Court case number 19-C-305