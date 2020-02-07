Man alleges Pennsylvania company kept more than $6,000 for a trailer he never received

CHARLESTON – A Kanawha County man claims a Hanover, Pennsylvania company he paid more than $6,000 to for the purchase of a trailer has kept his money and failed to deliver the trailer.

Steven Slack filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against English Motors Inc. alleging fraud and breach of contract.

Slack alleges he purchased a boat trailer from English Motors in February of 2019 for $6,599. He alleges English Motors cashed his check but did not deliver the trailer. Slack claims he has made several attempts to collect the trailer or his money and English Motors has failed to respond.

Slack seeks monetary relief, interest, trial by jury and all other just relief. He is represented by Mark Plants of Plants Law Offices in South Charleston and Kevin Davis in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Charles E. King.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1179