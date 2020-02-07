Bowler alleges Pinheads Fun Center failed to salt parking lot before he slipped on black ice

FAYETTESVILLE – A Robson man who slipped on a patch of black ice at an Oak Hill bowling alley alleges the business failed to treat the parking lot for the inclement weather.

Mark Allen filed a complaint in Fayette Circuit Court against Pinheads Fun Center Inc. alleging negligence.

Allen alleges he was leaving the defendant's bowling alley in Oak Hill on March 5, 2019, at 10 p.m. He alleges while walking down the decline in the parking lot, he slipped on a patch of black ice. Allen claims the parking lot had not been salted or treated for the ice even though the temperature was in the 20s. He also alleges the parking lot was poorly lit and that the defendant knew surface water from a front parking lot drained into the parking lot where he slipped.

Allen seeks damages, a trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. He is represented by Joshua Martin of The Martin Law Firm in Nitro.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake Jr.

Fayette Circuit Court case number 19-C-176