Texas drilling company claims it is owed more than half a million by Cunningham Energy, others

CHARLESTON – A Texas-based drilling company alleges Cunningham Energy and others owe more than half a million dollars for drilling work it performed on land tracks in West Virginia.

Professional Directional Enterprises Inc., doing business as ProDirectional, filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Cunningham Energy, Vesta O&G Holdings LLC and Hammerhead Project Participants and Reserve Oil & Gas Inc. alleging breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

ProDirectional alleges it entered into a contract with Cunningham Energy to drill a horizontal well on tracts of land in Kanawha County for which the defendants had mineral, oil and gas leases, assignments and interest. ProDirectional alleges it completed the work on Feb. 27, 2019, and as of June 3, 2019, the defendants have not paid the remainder of their monies due, which amounts to $98,760.40 plus late payment interest of $3,125.86. ProDirectional filed a mechanic's lien on June 4, 2019, the suit states.

ProDirectional seeks monetary relief of more than $600,000, interest and all other proper relief. It is represented by D. Luke Thomas and Briana Breault of Jackson Kelly PLLC in Bridgeport.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Tod Kaufman.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1178