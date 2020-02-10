Couple alleges they lost use of kitchen for over a year due to Lowe's contractor's shoddy work

BECKLEY – A couple is suing Lowe's claiming they were unable to use their kitchen for more than a year because of the alleged mistakes of their contractor in their home improvement project.

Athena Maynor and James Maynor Jr. filed a complaint in Raleigh Circuit Court against Lowe's Home Centers LLC alleging negligence, breach of contract and breach of implied warranty.

The Maynors allege they entered into a contract with Lowe's in Beckley on July 18, 2017, for the installation of cabinets, countertops and labor for their home in Mount Hope. They allege that the Lowe's contractor "performed the renovation poorly," including not installing level cabinets and other issues that resulted in their not being able to use their kitchen for more than one year. The Maynors claim Lowe's failed to make any effort to correct the issue.

The Maynors seek punitive and exemplary damages and all other appropriate relief. They are represented by Attorney Brandon Steele in Beckley.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Andrew Dimlich.

Raleigh Circuit Court case number 19-C-508-D