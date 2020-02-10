Wheeling couple alleges overflow from sewer line damaged foundation, retaining wall of property

WHEELING – A Wheeling couple whose property suffered damage from a sewer line that overflowed is seeking damages from the city.

Jason Thorn and Jaclyn Thorn filed a complaint in Ohio Circuit Court against the city of Wheeling alleging negligence.

The Thorns allege they own a property in Wheeling that they planned to lease. The suit states the property has a manhole cover and access to the city's sewer line located behind it in a neighbor's yard.

The plaintiffs allege the sewer line "routinely overflowed" in 2017 and 2018, causing water to flow into their basement. The Thorns claim the water has caused damage to the foundation of their home and the retaining wall they built they are unable to lease the property.

The Thorns seek monetary relief and all other appropriate relief. They are represented by Michael Baum of Edmond & Baum PLLC in Wheeling.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge David J. Sims.

Ohio Circuit Court case number 19-C-294