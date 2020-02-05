BOWLES RICE LLP: Bowles Rice Appoints Two to Executive Committee 1/29/2020

Bowles Rice LLP issued the following announcement on Jan. 29.

Bowles Rice partners Jennifer B. Hagedorn and Corey L. Palumbo have been elected to serve on the law firm’s Executive Committee for four-year terms.

Managing Partner Tom Heywood, who chairs the seven-person Executive Committee, said Hagedorn and Palumbo were nominated to serve and formally elected at the firm’s partner meeting on Friday, January 24. Completing their Executive Committee terms this year are partners J. Breckenridge Martin and Amy J. Tawney. The Executive Committee oversees the operation of the firm and makes policy and other significant decisions.

“Jennifer and Corey are proven leaders and outstanding lawyers,” Heywood said. “We look forward to their service on our Executive Committee. Their knowledge, experience and commitment to the success of our clients and firm make them ideal choices for these important leadership roles.”

Hagedorn, who practices in the firm’s Southpointe, Pennsylvania office, is the leader of the Bowles Rice Labor and Employment team. She practices in the areas of health care law, energy law, real estate law and employment law. She focuses her legal career as a transactional attorney advising various entities on contracts, leases, employment and personnel matters, asset and real estate sales, and other related matters. Hagedorn earned her law degree from the West Virginia University College of Law.

Palumbo is a seasoned litigator who focuses his practice in the areas of energy litigation, insurance defense, deliberate intent and general civil litigation. Based in Charleston, he served as a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates from 2003 to 2008 and is currently serving his third term as a member of the State Senate. Palumbo earned his law degree from the University of North Carolina School of Law.

