STEPTOE & JOHNSON PLLC: Firm Announces Changes in Leadership of Business, Labor & Employment, and Litigation Departments

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC issued the following announcement on Jan. 29.

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC is pleased to announce changes in leadership of the firm’s Labor & Employment, Litigation, and Business Departments. The firm’s Labor & Employment Department will be led by Susan L. Deniker, the Litigation Department by Anders W. Lindberg, and the Business Department by Tammie C. Alexander. The Business and Labor & Employment Departments will be led by women for the first time.

“Each of our new department leaders was selected because they’ve shown tremendous skill in representing our clients and in their ability to motivate and mentor attorneys within our firm,” said Steptoe & Johnson CEO Susan S. Brewer. “I’m particularly proud that two women have earned positions of leadership. Three of our firm’s four departments are now led by women. The fourth, our Energy and Natural Resources Department, is led by Sharon O. Flanery who has held the position since the department’s formation in 2013.”

Brewer continued, “We’re very excited about the direction the firm will take under such accomplished leadership.”

Susan L. Deniker has become the leader of the Labor & Employment department, succeeding Bryan R. Cokeley who served as department chair since 2011. Susan counsels clients on a wide variety of employment issues, including wage and hour, discrimination, retaliation, FMLA, discipline and discharge. She also conducts investigations, drafts policies and procedures, and prepares employment contracts and severance agreements. Deniker earned her law degree from the College of William & Mary. She joined Steptoe & Johnson in 1999 and practices in the Bridgeport, West Virginia office.

Anders W. Lindberg has been named the leader of the firm’s Litigation Department. He succeeds W. Henry Lawrence who led the department since 2007. Lindberg joined the firm in 2004. His legal practice focuses on professional liability and employment litigation. He has experience representing large health systems faced with a variety of litigation in state and federal courts. In addition to his departmental leadership, Lindberg also leads the firm’s long-term care practice team. He earned his law degree from West Virginia University. Lindberg practices in the firm’s Huntington, West Virginia office.

Tammie C. Alexander will assume leadership of the Business Department beginning April 1. She succeeds Brian D. Gallagher who has led the department since 2015. Alexander joined the firm in 2009 after serving as vice president and general counsel for Centra Bank, Inc. She works closely with clients on banking, real estate, commercial transactions, and construction law matters. Alexander also leads the firm’s banking, real estate, and financial services practice group. She earned her law degree from West Virginia University. Alexander practices in the firm’s Morgantown, West Virginia office.

Original source can be found here.