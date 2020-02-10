North Carolina man alleges negligence of Good Evening Ranch ATV driver caused rollover accident

SUMMERSVILLE – A North Carolina man who was seriously injured in an all-terrain vehicle accident at Good Evening Ranch is suing the ranch owners and operators and the driver of the ATV.

James Bradshaw filed a complaint in Nicholas Circuit Court against Jasper Leasing LLC, Vickie Lynn Farms LLC and John Doe alleging negligence.

Bradshaw was at Good Evening Ranch, which is owned and operated by the defendants, on April 21, 2018, when he was a passenger in a side-by-side ATV that was driven by Doe, who is believe to reside in Nicholas County. He alleges that due to Doe's negligence, the ATV hit a bump on the ranch trails and rolled over several times. Bradshaw sustained injuries and was transported by air ambulance to a hospital, the suit states.

Bradshaw seeks monetary relief, a trial by jury and all other appropriate relief. He is represented by William Wooton of Wooton & Wooton in Beckley.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Stephen O. Callaghan.

Nicholas Circuit Court case number 19-C-84