Son claims mother suffered medical issues from dehydration, neglect at Hilltop Center nursing home

FAYETTEVILLE — The son of a former Hilltop Center nursing home resident is claiming his mother developed medical issues as a result of dehydration.

Terry Moore, executor of the Estate of Ollie Moore, filed a complaint in Fayette Circuit Court against Saddle Shop Road Operations LLC, doing business as Hilltop Center, 106 Three Street Operations LLC, doing business as Ansted Center, and Genesis Healthcare LLC.

Ollie Moore became a resident of Hilltop Center on Oct. 31, 2018. Her son, alleges that during her residency at Hilltop, Moore developed an infection of a "pressure wound," a urinary tract infection, and kidney injury due to dehydration. Moore's son claims Hilltop failed to provide adequate supervision, safety, and care.

The plaintiff seeks monetary relief, trial by jury, and all other just relief. He is represented by Jeff Stewart, Andrew Paternostro, and S. Andrew Stonestreet of Stewart/Bell PLLC in Charleston.

Fayette Circuit Court case number 19-C-175