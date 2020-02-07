W.Va. lawmakers introduce bills that would monitor, regulate use of PFAS in state

CHARLESTON – Democratic lawmakers have introduced legislation that would require companies that recently have used PFAS to monitor the discharge of those chemicals into water sources.

Delegate Evan Hansen (D-Monongalia) is the lead sponsor of House Bill 4542, and state Sen. William Ihlenfeld (D-Ohio) is the lead sponsor of Senate Bill 679. Both are known as the Clean Drinking Water Act of 2020.

The bill would create the West Virginia PFAS Action Response Team, which would be modeled after a similar agency in Michigan.



Deitzler

Hansen said the data collected by the response team would let the state develop standards to keep water sources safe. He also said he isn’t sure of the number of facilities in the state that use PFAS, but he noted that is another reason the bill is important.

“We need to make sure drinking water is safe across the state, but we need to do it in a way that we have proper information before we set up a bunch of regulations,” Hansen told The West Virginia Record. “The bill starts with the response team and with facilities that have used PFAS chemicals.

“These are manmade chemicals that were invented in recent years. As more study is done, several PFAS chemicals have been determined to be toxic even in very small quantities. I think West Virginians expect us to take the necessary steps to make sure their drinking water is clean.”

The bill also would direct the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources to propose maximum contaminant levels or treatment techniques for certain PFAS pollutants. And the secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection would propose updates to public water supply health criteria.

PFAS is a group of chemicals that were used in firefighting foam and consumer products such as non-stick cookware and waterproof clothing. They are and will remain in the bloodstreams of almost every American, but the exact health effects of exposure are debated.

The bills were introduced just months after the release of the film “Dark Waters,” which focused on the release of C8, a perfluorooctanoic acid (or PFAS), into water near DuPont’s Washington Works plant that produces Teflon in Wood County. DuPont executives say a movie doesn’t accurately tell the full story.

A local plaintiff’s attorney who worked on the DuPont C8 litigation with Robert Bilott (the main character in “Dark Waters”) praised lawmakers for introducing the bills.

“I commend the legislators who are working to address threats to clean water in West Virginia,” Harry Deitzler, a partner at Hill Peterson Carper Bee & Deitzler in Charleston, told The Record. “Past problems with the water systems in Charleston and Vienna make it undeniably clear that we must have a viable plan to resolve water contamination issues before local emergencies shut down entire systems.”

Hansen said he thinks “Dark Waters” did bring PFAS into a lot of people’s consciousness, especially those who hadn’t lived through it like the residents of Parkersburg and Wood County. He also noted an incident in Martinsburg in 2016 after PFAS was found in the city water supply, apparently from firefighting foam used at nearby Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base.

“More people are aware of the issue now,” Hansen said. “But even without the movie, it is something that needs to be addressed, and this bill needs to be passed. Other states are moving forward on similar legislation.”

Hansen is cautiously optimistic about the bill’s passage.

“It’s hard for any bill to pass through the Legislature the first year it’s introduced,” he said. “But discussions are taking place with people from both parties.”