Greenhouse products company claims 4 Seasons Veggie Farm wrote bad checks

NEW CUMBERLAND — 4 Seasons Vegie Farm faces a suit alleging they wrote bad checks and owe more than $12,000 to a wholesale greenhouse products company.

Darrell Norris and Son Greenhouses LLC filed a complaint Dec. 20 in the Hancock Circuit Court against 4 Seasons Vegie Farm LLC and Dale Brandt.

According to the complaint, Darrell Norris and Son supplied greenhouse products to 4 Seasons that totaled $15,237.59. Darrell Norris alleges that after some payments made by 4 Seasons, they are still owed $12,237.59 and that 4 Seasons violated criminal law by writing them four bad checks. They also claim they have spent at least $2,470 in debt collection efforts.

The plaintiff seeks monetary relief, interest and all other just relief. They are represented by Lawrence Manypenny of Lawrence L. Manypenny Law Office in New Cumberland. The case has been assigned to Judge Ronald Wilson.

Hancock Circuit Court case number 19-C-124