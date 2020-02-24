Bandak Plastic Surgery faces suit alleging botched thigh lift

CHARLESTON — A Charleston plastic surgeon is facing a suit alleging he removed too much skin during a thigh lift. The patient claims this led to complications and the need for corrective surgery.

Michelle and Jason Bowe filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Bandak Plastic Surgery PLLC and Abdalla Bandak, M.D., alleging breaches of the applicable standard of care.

Dr. Bandak performed a thigh lift, tummy tuck and fat injections in Ms. Bowe's breasts on Feb. 7, 2018. The plaintiffs allege that too much skin was removed during the thigh lift, causing Bowe to develop scarring, tenderness, pain and pulling in her lower extremities. The plaintiffs claim that even after corrective surgery, Bowe still experiences complications from the thigh lift.

The Bowes seek monetary relief and trial by jury. They are represented by Bernard Layne, III of Mani, Ellis & Layne PLLC in Charleston. The case is assigned to Judge Jennifer Bailey.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1238