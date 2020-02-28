St. Albans couple alleges two contractors took their payment, failed to complete remodel job

CHARLESTON — A St. Albans couple claims two contractors failed to provide the materials they paid for and complete the remodeling job on their home.

Anthony and Anna Sherrod filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Rick Shepherd doing business as Pro Services LLC and Jason Stephens doing business as BuildingWorks LLC alleging breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

The Sherrods hired Pro Services on Oct. 30, 2018 to do remodeling and demolition work on their home in Nitro for $71,325.00. They allege that they paid ProServices more than $14,000 deposit for materials and labor and paid his subcontractor, BuildingWorks, more than $1,000 with both defendants failing to complete the job and order the promised materials including carpet. The Sherrods also claim their yard was damaged during construction.





The Sherrods seek monetary and all other just relief. They are represented by Attorney Donald Jarrell in Wayne.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1236