Filipino Grill sues Stay Safe for breach of contract

CHARLESTON — A West Virginia contractor is facing a suit alleging he abandoned a project to build a Charleston restaurant after being paid more than $50,000.

Barkadas LLC and Low Fives LLC, collectively Filipino Grill, filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Stay Safe Security LLC/CDI and Hector Lizarraga alleging breach of contract, breach of implied warranty of merchantability and fitness and unfair or deceptive trade practices.

The Filipino Grill entered into a construction contract with Stay Safe on Aug. 16, 2018. They allege that as part of the agreement, they paid Stay Safe $15,900 for the installation of a heating and cooling system, $5,936 for a plumbing system, $7,208 for an electrical system and $7,777.22 for framing and drywall work as well as other payments for projects that were not completed. The Filipino grill claims Stay Safe abandoned the project.

The Filipino Grill seeks monetary relief, interest and all other just relief. They are represented by Gene Bailey, II of Hendrickson & Long PLLC in Charleston.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1232