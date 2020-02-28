Woman claims father died at Glasgow Health, Rehab with unprescribed medications in his system

CHARLESTON — A woman is claiming her father died due to being given unprescribed medications while at Glasgow Health and Rehab.

Angela McClellan, as administratrix of the Estate of her father Leonard Trent filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Glasgow Operating Company LLC doing business as Glasgow Health and Rehabilitation Center alleging medical negligence, fraud and reckless misconduct.

Leonard Trent was admitted to Glasgow Health and Rehab on March 9, 2018. McClellan alleges that her father's death on Sept. 15, 2018 was the result of unprescribed medications that he was given the last few days of his life. She claims that toxicology reports show there were several medications in his system that were not prescribed and that his medical records fraudulently showed documentation of his medications.

McClellan seeks monetary relief, trial by jury and all other just relief. She is represented by David Goddard and Edmund Wagoner of Goddard & Wagoner PLLC in Clarksburg.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1230