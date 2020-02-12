Former Long Run Transportation driver claims he demoted after heart attack

CHARLESTON – A former Long Run Transportation truck driver/truck boss claims he was discriminated against after suffering a heart attack.

Martin Perdue filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Long Run Transportation Inc. alleging violation of the West Virginia Human Rights Act.

Perdue began working for Long Run on Aug. 1, 2017, as a truck driver and night-shift truck boss. He alleges that after suffering a heart attack on July 19, 2019, and requiring 11 weeks of cardiac rehab, he faced discrimination for his disability. He alleges he was demoted, removed from his shift, had a reduction in pay and faced verbal harassment over his required rehab appointments.

Perdue seeks compensatory and punitive damages, a trial by jury, interest and all other appropriate relief. He is represented by Stuart Calwell, L. Dante diTrapano and D. Christopher Hedges of Calwell Luce DiTrapano PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1227