Woman alleges she suffered stroke after treatment from Weirton chiropractor

NEW CUMBERLAND – A New Cumberland woman alleges treatment from a Weirton chiropractor caused an artery in her neck to tear and caused a stroke.

Kristina Jenkins filed a complaint in Hancock Circuit Court against Dr. Carol Korzi and Koriz Chiropractic Center alleging negligence, battery and vicarious liability.

Jenkins alleges she sought treatment at Koriz Chiropractic on Nov. 21, 2017, for neck pain, low and mid-back pain and headaches. She alleges that on Dec. 3, 2017, she was diagnosed with a torn artery in her neck allegedly caused from Koriz's cervical manipulation that caused her to suffer a stroke.

Jenkins alleges Koriz failed to order any testing prior to her chiropractic treatment despite her signs and symptoms of vascular insufficiency.

Jenkins seeks monetary relief, trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. She is represented by James Villanova and Michael Metro of The Villanova Law Offices PC in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Jason Cuomo.

Hancock Circuit Court case number 19-C-123