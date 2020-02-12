Woman who fell at Scott Depot church alleges knee injuries, seeks damages

WINFIELD – A Putnam County woman who fell while attending a holiday program at a church in the county alleges the premises was not maintained in safe condition.

Susan Knight filed a complaint in Putnam Circuit Court against Teays Valley Church of God Inc. alleging premises liability.

Knight was attending a holiday program at Teays Valley Church of God in Scott Depot on Dec. 28, 2017. She alleges she was directed by church personnel to drive off the paved lot and park on a sloped grassy area. Knight alleges as she was walking from her car, she slipped and fell on "accumulated moisture" on her shoe from ice, mud or debris obtained from walking through the grassy area. She alleges she injured her knee and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Knight alleges the parking lot and grassy area where she was directed to park was unlit and that the defendant breached its duty to her by failing to maintain the premises in a reasonably safe condition.

Knight seeks a trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. She is represented by Mark Hunt and Scott Caudill of Mark A. Hunt & Associates PLLC in Charleston.

Putnam Circuit Court case number 19-C-256