Former Ramaco employee claims he was fired for being in opioid addiction recovery

WINFIELD — A former Ramaco utility crew worker claims he was fired for being in opioid addiction recovery.

Levi Cooper filed a complaint in Putnam Circuit Court against Caryn Wireman and Ramaco Resources LLC alleging violation of the West Virginia Human Rights Act and invasion of privacy.

Cooper began working for Ramaco as part of the company's utility crew in December 2018. Copper was prescribed Suboxone as part of his previous opiate addiction recovery and treatment and alleges Ramaco was made aware of his prescription medication. He claims on Sept. 23, 2019, after failing a drug test he was asked by human resources to quit his job and they did not "want drug addicts at their mine." Cooper was then terminated.

Cooper seeks monetary relief, trial by jury, interest and all other appropriate relief. He is represented by Stuart Calwell, L. Dante DiTrapano and D. Christopher Hedges of Calwell Luce DiTrapano PLLC in Charleston and Lia DiTrapano Fairless of The DiTrapano Law Firm PC in Charleston.

Putnam Circuit Court case number 19-C-254