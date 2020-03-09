Woman sues Mitsubishi Motors, Charleston auto dealership over allegedly defective Outlander

CHARLESTON – A Kanawha County woman alleges the Outlander she purchased has unrepairable defects.

Linda Allen filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc. and Charleston Suzuki LLC, doing business as Charleston Mitsubishi, alleging breach of warranty and violation of the state's lemon law.

The suit states Allen bought a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander GT with 40,000 miles on it from Charleston Mitsubishi on Oct. 31, 2015, that included a five-year/60,000-mile warranty. She alleges that after her purchase she experienced moisture in one of the tail lights and the rear tailgate failed to open and close properly. Allen claims that despite repair attempts by Charleston Mitsubishi, the issues have not been fixed.

Allen seeks compensatory damages, interest, a trial by jury and all other just relief. She is represented by Scott Kaminski of Kaminski Law PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Charles King.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1218