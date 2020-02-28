Man injured at Tug Hill oilfield site claims negligence

NEW MARTINSVILLE — A man who was injured when a Tug Hill subcontractor drove off in a truck he was working on top of is claiming negligence.

Donald Metheney filed a complaint in Wetzel Circuit Court against Deepwell Energy Services LLC, John Doe, Tug Hill Operating LLC and the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation.

Metheney was working on top of a truck operated by Doe at Tug Hill's oilfield site on Jan. 14, 2018. He alleges Doe pulled away in the truck causing him to fall and "repeatedly strike" the truck while attached to a harness and suffer severe injuries.

Metheney seeks monetary relief, interest and all other proper relief. He is represented by Kevin Pearl of Frankovitch, Anetakis, Simon, DeCapio & Pearl LLP in Weirton.

Wetzel Circuit Court case number 19-C-82