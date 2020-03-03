Frozen treat manufacturer claims warehouse provider's defective freezers melted their products

WHEELING — A West Virginia frozen treat manufacturer claims its warehousing provider failed to keep its freezers at the correct temperatures causing their products to be ruined.

The Ziegenfelder Company filed a complaint in Ohio Circuit Court against Partners Alliance Cold Storage (PACS) Inc., alleging breach of contract and negligence.

Ziegnefelder contracted with PACS in 2014 for frozen warehousing services. They allege that in 2018, they discovered "hundreds of pallets" of their frozen ice treats had melted in PACS' storage. Ziegnefelder claims after notifying PACS of the problem, they were promised the freezer would be fixed and that by July 2018, the freezers were still not reaching the correct temperature and their products were ruined.

Ziegnefelder seeks monetary relief, trial by jury and all other appropriate relief. They are represented by Christina Terek and James Walls, III of Spilman Thomas & Battle PLLC in Wheeling.

Ohio County Circuit Court case number 19-C-307