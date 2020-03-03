Worker claims negligence after slipping on wet floor at Taylor Health Care

GRAFTON — Taylor Health Care Center is facing a suit filed by a worker who slipped on a wet floor caused by a damaged ceiling.

Carol Parsons filed a complaint in Taylor Circuit Court against Taylor Health Care Center and American Medical Facilities Management alleging negligence.

Parsons was working at Taylor Health Care Center in Grafton on May 29, 2018. She alleges that while walking on a pathway during her meal break, her feet became stuck on a wet substance on the floor that came from a damaged ceiling where towels and a mop bucket had been set up. Parsons fell and claims she suffered injuries, including tears to her knee and injuries to her hip, hand, back, neck and elbow.

Parsons seeks monetary relief in excess of $250,000, trial by jury and all other just relief. She is represented by Attorney Thomas Hall in Pittsburgh.

Taylor Circuit Court case number 19-C-52