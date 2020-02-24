Former Apex Pharmacy employees allege they are owed more than $100,000 in bonuses

BECKLEY — Two former Apex employees claim they are owed more than $100,000 in bonuses, which the company refuses to pay.

Kimberly Miller and Kriston Ellis filed a complaint in Raleigh Circuit Court against Apex Pharmacy LLC.

Miller began working for Apex in April of 2018 with Ellis beginning her work for Apex in February of 2018. The plaintiffs oversaw the operation of the company's retail pharmacy division. They were both terminated on Aug. 27, 2019 when Apex sold its retail division to CVS Pharmacy. The plaintiffs allege they are owed more than $100,000 in bonuses, which Apex refuses to pay.

The plaintiffs seek monetary compensation of $105,000, interest and all other just relief. They are represented by James Sheatsley of Gorman, Sheatsley & Company LC in Beckley. The case has been assigned to Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick.

Raleigh Circuit Court case number 19-C-158