West Virginia Record

Monday, February 24, 2020

Former Apex Pharmacy employees allege they are owed more than $100,000 in bonuses

Lawsuits

By Marian Johns | Feb 24, 2020

Law money 05

BECKLEY — Two former Apex employees claim they are owed more than $100,000 in bonuses, which the company refuses to pay. 

Kimberly Miller and Kriston Ellis filed a complaint in Raleigh Circuit Court against Apex Pharmacy LLC.

Miller began working for Apex in April of 2018 with Ellis beginning her work for Apex in February of 2018. The plaintiffs oversaw the operation of the company's retail pharmacy division. They were both terminated on Aug. 27, 2019 when Apex sold its retail division to CVS Pharmacy. The plaintiffs allege they are owed more than $100,000 in bonuses, which Apex refuses to pay.

The plaintiffs seek monetary compensation of $105,000, interest and all other just relief. They are represented by James Sheatsley of Gorman, Sheatsley & Company LC in Beckley. The case has been assigned to Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick.

Raleigh Circuit Court case number 19-C-158

Want to get notified whenever we write about Raleigh Circuit Court ?

Sign-up Next time we write about Raleigh Circuit Court, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

Raleigh Circuit Court

More News