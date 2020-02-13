CALWELL LUCE DITRAPANO PLLC: Continues to Expand Litigation Practice

Calwell Luce diTrapano PLLC issued the following announcement on Feb. 11.

Calwell Luce diTrapano PLLC, renowned for its successful legal battles against corporate giants such as Monsanto, Dow Chemical, and American Water, continues to reinforce its footprint in the state by adding Bradley D. Dunkle to its roster of seasoned attorneys. "Dunkle adds further depth to our firm's decades-long practice in the personal injury litigation realm," said the firm's founder, Stuart Calwell.

Dunkle was attracted to the firm because of its stellar reputation in representing clients who have been catastrophically injured by corporations. "I have followed the firm's numerous successes, including when it was class counsel for 225,000 West Virginia residents relating to the state's 2014 water crisis, as well as its success in fighting Monsanto after it was alleged that it contaminated the City of Nitro and its residents with Agent Orange," Dunkle said. In addition to medical malpractice, personal injury, and general civil litigation, Dunkle's practice will also include criminal defense. He is licensed to practice in West Virginia and Ohio.

"We proudly welcome Brad to our family. His discipline, knowledge, and wide-ranging litigation experience align perfectly with the composition of our entire team," Calwell added. "Brad is already working on personal injury and wrongful death cases of people who are or were incarcerated. Our firm is currently representing more than ten families of inmates that died during the past two years in our state's regional jail system. The timing of Brad's hire is perfect to support this litigation."

Prior to joining Calwell Luce diTrapano, Dunkle was a judicial law clerk for Judge Joseph Reeder, an associate with Farrell, White & Legg of Huntington, and a Contract Specialist with the United States Air Force. He earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Cincinnati, where he graduated cum laude, and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Marshall University, where he also studied abroad at the University of Helsinki. Dunkle also serves as a Judge Advocate with the United States Army as a member of the 9th Legal Operation Detachment in Ohio. His awards include National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Army Accommodation Medal, and Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Medal.

To learn more about Calwell Luce diTrapano PLLC, visit www.cldlaw.com.

ABOUT THE FIRM

With more than two centuries of combined experience, the lawyers at Calwell Luce diTrapano PLLC practice throughout West Virginia and are also licensed in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Its legal team focuses on plaintiff litigation in the matters of medical malpractice, birth injuries, babies born dependent to opioids, wrongful death, products liability and defective products, Chlorpyrifos pesticide, pharmaceutical injuries, property damage, workplace injuries, nursing home abuse and negligence, environmental contamination, nuisance actions related to blasting and flooding, defending the rights of people injured or killed while incarcerated in jails or prisons across the country, general personal injury, and complex class action litigation.