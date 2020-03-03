West Virginia Record

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

City National Bank sues Kanawha doctor for more than $80,000

Lawsuits

By Marian Johns | Mar 3, 2020

1000money

CHARLESTON —  City National Bank has filed suit against a Kanawha County physician and his practice alleging a more than $88,000 loan debt. 

City National Bank of West Virginia filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Professional Cardiothoracic Surgery PLLC and M. Salim Ratani alleging a defaulted loan. 

City National Bank made a $149,459.84 loan to Professional Cardiothoracic Surgery on Sept. 27, 2015 which matured on Sept. 27, 2017. City National alleges that the defendants have not made a payment on the loan in nine months and currently owe $88,756.31 with a per diem of $13.85. 

City National seeks monetary relief of $88,756.31, interest and all other just relief. They are represented by Attorney Raymond Dodson in Charleston. 

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1203

Want to get notified whenever we write about Kanawha Circuit Court ?

Sign-up Next time we write about Kanawha Circuit Court, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

Kanawha Circuit Court

More News