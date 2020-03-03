City National Bank sues Kanawha doctor for more than $80,000

CHARLESTON — City National Bank has filed suit against a Kanawha County physician and his practice alleging a more than $88,000 loan debt.

City National Bank of West Virginia filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Professional Cardiothoracic Surgery PLLC and M. Salim Ratani alleging a defaulted loan.

City National Bank made a $149,459.84 loan to Professional Cardiothoracic Surgery on Sept. 27, 2015 which matured on Sept. 27, 2017. City National alleges that the defendants have not made a payment on the loan in nine months and currently owe $88,756.31 with a per diem of $13.85.

City National seeks monetary relief of $88,756.31, interest and all other just relief. They are represented by Attorney Raymond Dodson in Charleston.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1203