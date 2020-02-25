Save Waverly sues Wood County Board of Education over school closure

CHARLESTON — The parents of school-age children in Waverly are alleging that the Wood County Board of Education and others did not follow correct procedures regarding the decision to close their elementary school.

Sarah Hart, Ashley Miller, Johnny Miller, II and Save Waverly Elementary School Association filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Wood County Board of Education, Superintendent William Hosaflook and others alleging violation of West Virginia law.

The plaintiffs allege that the defendants failed to follow adequate procedures relating to the closing of Waverly Elementary School including failure to properly assess the value of the school and the property it is built on, failure to properly notify the community of the meetings being held to discuss this process, and failure to provide alternative educational facilities for current Waverly students, especially those with special educational needs. The plaintiffs allege the school board's closure and consolidation plan denies low-income rural children the right to equal education and protection under the law and wastes $6.5 million in taxpayer monies.

The plaintiffs are represented by attorney Fred Clark in Institute and by Philip Reale II of The Law Office of Philip A. Reale PLLC in Charleston. The case is assigned to Judge Jennifer F. Bailey.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1202