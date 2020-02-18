West Virginia University hires alumna with local, international training to head professional development programs

MORGANTOWN – West Virginia University has chosen Lauren McCartney as its new director of Continuing Legal Education.

McCartney, who graduated from WVU in 2013 with her law degree, previously worked for Jackson Kelly and Huddleston and Bolen, which merged with Dinsmore & Shohl several years ago.

McCartney said she was excited about the opportunity her new position brings.

"I look forward to serving the members of West Virginia’s Bar in designing a curriculum of timely topics and engaging speakers to help each of them move forward with their professional goals," McCartney said. "Legal professionals hold themselves to the highest standards of integrity and professional responsibility, and the Bar self-regulates through the fulfillment of continuing legal education requirements."

McCartney will develop seminars for attorneys for their professional development. She will also work with the planning, assessment and evaluation of West Virginia's Continuing Legal Education initiatives.

McCartney will work on the annual comprehensive and practical continuing legal education curriculum for attorneys in West Virginia.

McCartney was a W.E.B. Du Bois Fellow at WVU. While in law school at WVU, she served as treasurer of the Women's Leadership Council and the academic chair for the West Virginia University Chapter of the Black Law Students Association.

She received a bachelor's in psychology and political science in 2013, where she was a member of the Society of Yeager Scholars. She graduated with her dual degree magna cum laude from Marshall University's Honor College. During her time at Marshall, she studied at the University of Antonio de Nebrija in Spain, Oxford University in England, the University of Debrecen in Hungary and the Warsaw School of Social Sciences and Humanities in Poland.

While at Jackson Kelly, McCartney worked in the firm's pharmaceutical, toxic tort and product liability practice group.