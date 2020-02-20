Man alleges agent knowingly sold him Elkview home with severe termite damage

CHARLESTON — A real estate agent and others are facing a suit after a buyer claims they knowingly sold him a home with severe termite damage and misrepresented a termite inspection report.

Jerry Sarver filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Old Colony Co. of Greater Kanawha Valley, Larry Harris, Deloris Yates and Amerihome Mortgage Co. LLC alleging fraudulent misrepresentations and breach of contract.

Sarver worked with Yates, an agent at Old Colony, in June of 2019 to purchase a property for $99,000 in Elkview. He alleges that Yates falsely represented that the property was in "good shape" and concealed and misrepresented a termite inspection report that showed damage to the home. Sarver claims when he did his own termite inspection a few months after purchasing the property, it showed "severe" damage from termites.

Sarver seeks monetary relief and trial by jury. He is represented by Sarah Brown and Bren Pomponio of Mountain State Justice Inc. in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Louis King.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1250