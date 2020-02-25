Kanawha Board of Education and school bus driver sued after collision

CHARLESTON — The Kanawha County Board of Education is being sued for negligence, after a woman was injured when a school bus allegedly collided with the vehicle she was driving.

Kelsey Jo Naylor filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court. Naylor says she was driving a vehicle on Route 119/Pennsylvania Avenue in Big Chimney on Jan. 2, 2018. She alleges that a Kanawha school bus, driven by Melissa Harold, collided into Naylor's vehicle. Naylor claims she suffered permanent injuries that have caused her to incur medical expenses and treatment, and will require treatment long-term.

Naylor seeks monetary relief, trial by jury, and interest. She is represented by Robert Cline, Jr., Robert Campbell and Jeffrey Jones of Farmer, Cline & Campbell PLLC in Charleston. The case is assigned to Judge Charles E. King.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1249