Tuesday, February 25, 2020

CMH Homes sued over black mold, sheets of water in mobile home

By Marian Johns | Feb 25, 2020

CHARLESTON — CMH Homes offers a warranty on their mobile homes, but Ronald Riggs, of Elkview, West Virginia, claims CMH failed to fix his roof.

Ronald Riggs filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court alleging fraud, breach of warranty and unconscionable inducement. 

Riggs purchased a manufactured home from CMH on Aug. 8, 2016 for $50,270, which included a one-year warranty. He alleges that in December of 2016, he began to notice water dripping from a kitchen window, which was causing damage to his laminate countertops.  After several repair attempts by the defendant's contractor, the manufacturer's contractor inspected the issue and claimed the roof was defective. The roof carries a separate twenty-year warranty, but in the attempts to repair it, the contractors and vendor have allegedly: damaged Riggs' car by throwing scraps off the roof; neglected to replace rotten structural elements before covering them up with plywood; refused to remediate the black mold growing in the mobile home due to the leak; and stopped returning Riggs' phone calls.  Riggs claims that the mobile home is now uninhabitable.

Riggs seeks monetary relief and trial by jury. He is represented by Sarah Brown of Mountain State Justice in Charleston. The case has been assigned to Judge Louis H. "Duke" Bloom.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1248

