Tuesday, February 25, 2020

A6 Telecom faces suit after worker falls from 400-foot cell tower

By Marian Johns | Feb 25, 2020

CHARLESTON — A former employee for A6 Telecom claims the telecom company conducted unauthorized business in West Virginia and did not provide safety equipment or insurance.

Eric Edie filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against A6 Telecom LLC alleging negligence and several violations of West Virginia law. 

Edie worked for A6 as a cell tower service worker. On Jan. 3, 2018, Edie fell from a 400-foot tower, and alleges that he suffered "immense forces and shocks," causing serious injuries, including permanent hearing loss and disabling vertigo. He claims he can no longer continue his work in climbing cell towers, and that A6 failed to purchase workers' compensation insurance as required by state law. He also claims that A6, which is headquartered in North Carolina, was not authorized to conduct business in West Virginia and that they failed to exercise reasonable care, since they did not provide the safety equipment or communication devices that would have prevented or mitigated his injuries.

Edie seeks punitive damages, trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. He is represented by J. Kristofer Cormany of Cormany Law PLLC in Charleston. The case has been assigned to Judge Charles E. King.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1246

