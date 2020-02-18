ATTORNEY'S OFFICE OF WEST VIRGINIA: United States Attorney Mike Stuart Launches Public Service Announcements (PSAs)

U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Southern West Virginia issued the following announcement on Feb. 15.

United States Attorney Mike Stuart is launching two PSAs that speak directly to the people of West Virginia about priorities of the Department of Justice and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia – elder fraud and maintaining “tough on crime” efforts.

“The messages speak for themselves. We are making tremendous progress. It’s important we speak directly to the people of West Virginia,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Elder fraud and continuing our “tough on crime” initiatives- both are important priorities. Elder fraud is a national epidemic. It is a massive priority for Attorney General Barr and for me. Also important -- maintaining tough law enforcement efforts that are achieving great results while encouraging and supporting those that seek help and treatment from the terrible scourge of drug addiction. We are winning but bail reform and other so-called social justice initiatives risk reversing our progress. My office continues to work with a sense of urgency every day to hold drug dealers and violent offenders accountable and to protect West Virginia’s seniors from fraudsters.”

Original source can be found here.