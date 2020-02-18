West Virginia Record

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

BOWLES RICE LLP: Bowles Rice Welcomes New Attorney to Charleston Office

By Press release submission | Feb 18, 2020

Partnership

Bowles Rice LLP issued the following announcement on Feb. 17.

Bowles Rice is pleased to welcome attorney W. Austin Smith to the firm’s Charleston, West Virginia office. A native of Huntington, he focuses his practice in the area of business litigation.

Smith earned his law degree from the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law, where he served as Vice President and National Team Member of the Moot Court Board; member of the College of Law Honor Council and Curriculum Committee; member of the Trial Advocacy Board; a Central Kentucky American Inn of Court Pupil; and Treasurer of the Black Law Students Association.

He received his bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice – Legal Studies from Marshall University, where he was a Judith A. Herndon Fellow and the winner of the 2011 Dan O’Hanlon Essay Competition.

Original source can be found here.

Want to get notified whenever we write about Bowles Rice LLP ?

Sign-up Next time we write about Bowles Rice LLP, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

Bowles Rice LLP