BOWLES RICE LLP: Bowles Rice Welcomes New Attorney to Charleston Office

Bowles Rice LLP issued the following announcement on Feb. 17.

Bowles Rice is pleased to welcome attorney W. Austin Smith to the firm’s Charleston, West Virginia office. A native of Huntington, he focuses his practice in the area of business litigation.

Smith earned his law degree from the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law, where he served as Vice President and National Team Member of the Moot Court Board; member of the College of Law Honor Council and Curriculum Committee; member of the Trial Advocacy Board; a Central Kentucky American Inn of Court Pupil; and Treasurer of the Black Law Students Association.

He received his bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice – Legal Studies from Marshall University, where he was a Judith A. Herndon Fellow and the winner of the 2011 Dan O’Hanlon Essay Competition.

Original source can be found here.