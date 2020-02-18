DINSMORE & SHOHL LLP: Dinsmore’s Commitment to LGBTQ Equality Recognized by Human Rights Campaign

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP issued the following announcement on Feb. 10.

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP is among 92 companies or corporations to appear for the first time on this year’s Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. In total, 1,059 companies were scored on the index, including 164 law firms.

Dinsmore’s inaugural score of 90 is significantly higher than the average (79.9) for the 92 companies new to the list in 2020.

“Our commitment to diversity and inclusion is a fundamental component of the firm’s mission,” said John Selent, coordinator of Dinsmore’s LGBTQ affinity group. “By creating a safe, welcoming environment for LGBTQ attorneys, staff and their allies, we can provide diverse perspectives to accomplish more both inside the firm and for our clients.”

The results of this year’s CEI show a record number of U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S. but also helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

Dinsmore’s leadership is hard at work ensuring the firm meets and exceeds the standards of diversity and inclusion fitting of its nationwide workforce of more than 1,300 people. In December, the firm announced partner Tammy Bennett had been named chief equity and inclusion officer, joining Diversity Chair Marty Dunn among the ranks leading the charge.

“I have always been passionate about equity, diversity and inclusion.” Bennett said. “We are focusing on creative, pragmatic approaches to advancing these principles and transforming the quality of professional experiences for racial and ethnic minorities, women, members of the LGBTQ+ community and other minorities.”

The CEI score also follows the creation of Dinsmore’s LGBTQ Scholarship with the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law. Selent is funding half the annual tuition of a student who either identifies as LGBTQ or who has made significant contributions to the LGBTQ community. The scholarship program will become available to Brandeis students at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

In 2019, the firm’s LGBTQ affinity group, In Law & Equity, held its first nationwide meeting. The group has grown to over 160 members. Dinsmore has also sponsored numerous LGBTQ-focused events around the country, including the 11th Annual Greater Cincinnati HRC Color Ball last month.

