DINSMORE & SHOHL LLP: Dinsmore Among Top State, National Counsel in Bond Buyer Rankings

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP issued the following announcement on Feb. 13.

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP earned high marks in The Bond Buyer 2019 rankings, including being ranked second overall in Kentucky and Ohio and first in Pennsylvania for the number of transactions. Dinsmore earned a top-15 spot nationally for bond counsel. Thomson Reuters compiles transaction data for bond counsel services for The Bond Buyer.

Nationally, Dinsmore served as bond counsel on 229 deals totaling $5.1 billion. In Kentucky, Dinsmore earned the second overall ranking by serving as bond counsel on 43 issues totaling more than $500 million. The firm completed 88 issues totaling $3.7 billion, ranking second in Ohio.

Other rankings include:

As underwriter’s counsel, Dinsmore ranked fourth in the Mideast region, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Sixth as bond counsel in the Mideast region for total volume of transactions ($3.2 billion)

12th as bond counsel in Colorado for total volume of transactions ($48 million)

Dinsmore also ranked highly in many of the bond counsel subcategories Thomson measures. Nationally, the firm ranked eighth for Health Care Long-Term Municipal New Issues, seventh for Nursing Homes Long-Term Municipal New Issues and sixth for Pubic Power Long-Term Municipal New Issues.

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from West Virginia Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

“2019 was an interesting year in the municipal market. The health care and public education sectors were particularly strong for us, while historically low interest rates saw taxable advance refundings of outstanding tax-exempt debt drive volume in the fourth quarter and in to the new year,” said Thomas Wilson, chair of Dinsmore’s finance department.

Original source can be found here.