Traci M. Cook Joins the Law Offices of Kelly R. Reed, PLLC

The Law Offices of Kelly R. Reed, PLLC issued the following announcement on Feb. 14.

Experienced West Virginia (WV) attorney Traci M. Cook joined the Law Offices of Kelly R. Reed, PLLC, a Morgantown law firm, on February 3, 2020. She brings with her the lessons, knowledge, and skills gained in a career of more than 20 years in law.

Cook has served as a public defender, a chief assistant prosecutor, and a supervisory assistant US attorney. She has also worked in private practice. Cook’s experiences defending and prosecuting crimes, working with law enforcement, and fighting for the rights of plaintiffs will be advantageous in her new role, where she will serve clients in personal injury, malpractice, and consumer protection matters as well as providing criminal defense services.





For years, the Law Offices of Kelly R. Reed have been serving the legal needs of West Virginians who have been harmed physically or financially by another. Kelly and her team help assert and fight for their clients’ rights with compassion and commitment. Ms. Cook brings experience and skill that complement and enrich the firm’s existing practice areas.

“I am thrilled to have Traci Cook back at the firm,” said Reed. “She is one of the finest trial lawyers I have ever seen. She is tough, tenacious, and cares passionately about justice. Traci outworks everyone, and that, together with her smarts and skills, make her a formidable force for our clients and the civil justice system.”

About the Law Offices of Kelly R. Reed, PLLC: The Law Offices of Kelly R. Reed, PLLC offer legal counsel and representation for personal injury, medical malpractice, traumatic brain injuries, consumer protection, wage and employment, general litigation, and criminal defense cases. Located in Morgantown, WV, just minutes from I-68, the firm serves clients throughout WV.

Original source can be found here.