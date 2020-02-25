Mountaineer Automotive is accused of selling a defective Ford Edge

CHARLESTON — A West Virginia man is suing Ford Motor Company and a local auto dealer claiming he was sold a Ford Edge that did not conform to the manufacturer's warranties.

Christopher Toney filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Ford Motor Company and Mountaineer Automotive LLC alleging violation of the Lemon Law, breach of express warranties, violation of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act and other claims.

Toney purchased a 2017 Ford Edge from Mountaineer Automotive on Dec. 26, 2017 that included a manufacturer's express warranty. He alleges that he has experienced "repeated nonconformities" with the car and despite at least five repair attempts, the defects have not been fixed. Toney claims the defendants have failed to provide a replacement or reimburse him for the repairs.

Toney seeks monetary relief, trial by jury, interest and all other appropriate relief. He is represented by Kristina Thomas Whiteaker and David Grubb of The Grubb Law Group PLLC in Charleston. The case is assigned to Judge Carrie Webster.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1244