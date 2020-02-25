Legacy Concrete sued over alleged debt of nearly $10,000

HUNTINGTON — A West Virginia concrete finishing company is facing a suit over not paying one of its suppliers.

Lehigh Hanson filed a complaint in Cabell Circuit Court against Legacy Concrete Finishing Inc., and Jason Dunlap, alleging breach of contract.

Hanson alleges in his complaint that he sold "goods, wares and merchandise" to the defendant. He claims that as of April 3, 2019, the defendant owes $9,170.07 in addition to $337.16 interest incurred from April 3, 2019 through Dec. 3, 2019. Hanson alleges he has repeatedly requested payment with the defendant refusing to pay the alleged debt.

Hanson seeks monetary relief of $12,563.23, to cover the principal, interest and collection costs. He is represented by Arthur Zamosky and Trisha Hudkins of Bernstein-Burkley PC in Pittsburgh. The case has been assigned to Judge Paul Farrell.

Cabell Circuit Court case number 19-C-567