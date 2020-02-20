West Virginia Record

Friday, February 21, 2020

Elderly woman claims Healthsouth Rehab's negligence after tripping over curled piece of rug

Lawsuits

By Marian Johns | Feb 20, 2020

Law2

HUNTINGTON — An elderly woman who tripped over a curled up piece of rug at Healthsouth Rehabilitation is claiming the facility's negligence. 

Charlotte Collins filed a complaint in Cabell Circuit Court against Encompass Health Corp., Healthsouth Rehabilitation and others alleging negligence. 

Collins, who was 81 years old at the time, was visiting her sister at Healthsouth Rehabilitation on July 19, 2018. She alleges that she tripped over the curled-up edge of a rug in the walkway. Collins claims she suffered multiple fractures as a result of the fall and that Healthsouth failed to correct the rug or warn people of the dangerous condition. 

Collins seeks monetary relief, a trial by jury, interest and other just relief. She is represented by Matthew Stapleton and Scott Stapleton of The Stapleton Law Offices in Huntington. 

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Gregory Howard Jr.

Cabell County Circuit Court case number 19-C-560

Want to get notified whenever we write about Cabell Circuit Court ?

Sign-up Next time we write about Cabell Circuit Court, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

Cabell Circuit Court

More News