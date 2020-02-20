Elderly woman claims Healthsouth Rehab's negligence after tripping over curled piece of rug

HUNTINGTON — An elderly woman who tripped over a curled up piece of rug at Healthsouth Rehabilitation is claiming the facility's negligence.

Charlotte Collins filed a complaint in Cabell Circuit Court against Encompass Health Corp., Healthsouth Rehabilitation and others alleging negligence.

Collins, who was 81 years old at the time, was visiting her sister at Healthsouth Rehabilitation on July 19, 2018. She alleges that she tripped over the curled-up edge of a rug in the walkway. Collins claims she suffered multiple fractures as a result of the fall and that Healthsouth failed to correct the rug or warn people of the dangerous condition.

Collins seeks monetary relief, a trial by jury, interest and other just relief. She is represented by Matthew Stapleton and Scott Stapleton of The Stapleton Law Offices in Huntington.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Gregory Howard Jr.

Cabell County Circuit Court case number 19-C-560